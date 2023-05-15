Southbound I-5 to be fully closed for emergency work

CASTAIC, Calif. (KERO) — The California Department of Transportation (CalTrans) has announced that all lanes of southbound Interstate 5 will be closed overnight beginning Mon, May 15 through Thurs, May 18. There will also be a closure on the night of Sat, May 20.

According to CalTrans, the closures will take place between Vista Del Lago Road and Templin Highway from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Monday through Thursday and from 11:59 p.m. on Saturday to 8 a.m. on Sunday. All traffic will be detoured east on State Route 138 to State Route 14, eventually connecting again to the southbound I-5.

The on-ramps for Quail Lake Road, Smokey Bear Road, and Vista Del Lago Road, as well as the westbound State Route 138 connector, will be closed as well. According to CalTrans, the closures are due to damage from a landslide that "occurred due to intense rainfall."

Northbound I-5 is not affected by the closures.