Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Southern rock band Blackberry Smoke to perform at Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater

Blackberry Smoke will visit the Fox Theater as part of its "Bad Luck Ain't No Crime" 20th-anniversary tour.
Paul Jackson, Charlie Starr, Brandon Still, Brit Turner, Richard Turner
Robb Cohen/Robb Cohen/Invision/AP
Paul Jackson, Charlie Starr, Brandon Still, Brit Turner and Richard Turner with Blackberry Smoke performs during the Live From the Drive-In concert series at the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on Saturday, October 17, 2020, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)
Paul Jackson, Charlie Starr, Brandon Still, Brit Turner, Richard Turner
Posted at 10:28 AM, Jun 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-20 13:28:52-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Georgia rock band Blackberry Smoke will perform at the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater on Fri, Sept 22.

Blackberry Smoke is a modern rock band that embodies classic Southern rock. The band was originally formed in Atlanta in 2000 and released its debut album, "Bad Luck Ain't No Crime" in 2003. Since then, the band has made six other studio albums and has toured with classic rock artists with similar rock roots, such as Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top, as well as other classic rock bands like Guns N' Roses.

Blackberry Smoke will visit the Fox Theater as part of its "Bad Luck Ain't No Crime" 20th-anniversary tour.

Tickets for the show will go on sale on Fri, June 23. They can be purchased online through the Fox Theater's website or in person at the Fox Theater Box Office. Tickets can be purchased early by using the promotional code "FOXFAN" on Thurs, June 22.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Enter to Win Tickets

Enter to Win Tickets