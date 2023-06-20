Southern rock band Blackberry Smoke to perform at Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Georgia rock band Blackberry Smoke will perform at the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater on Fri, Sept 22.

Blackberry Smoke is a modern rock band that embodies classic Southern rock. The band was originally formed in Atlanta in 2000 and released its debut album, "Bad Luck Ain't No Crime" in 2003. Since then, the band has made six other studio albums and has toured with classic rock artists with similar rock roots, such as Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top, as well as other classic rock bands like Guns N' Roses.

Blackberry Smoke will visit the Fox Theater as part of its "Bad Luck Ain't No Crime" 20th-anniversary tour.

Tickets for the show will go on sale on Fri, June 23. They can be purchased online through the Fox Theater's website or in person at the Fox Theater Box Office. Tickets can be purchased early by using the promotional code "FOXFAN" on Thurs, June 22.

