Southwest Strong Fest: City council wants to hear residents' suggestions

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On Saturday, May 13, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Park in Southeast Bakersfield will welcome Southeast Strong Fest, an event hosted by city leaders to meet the people of Southeast Bakersfield where they are in their community.

According to Economics and Community Development Manager for the City of Bakersfield Jason Cater, the city is taking a more direct approach to listening to the community's concerns, as well as informing residents about the upcoming city projects that strive to make long-lasting changes in Southeast Bakersfield.

"Saturday, we're hoping to have a final event to unveil some results on some project voting and also just residents with the proposal, our partners, and talk about some of the work we're trying to do in Southeast Bakersfield," said Cater.

According to Cater, the city has roughly 15 to 20 community partners working to identify the issues most relevant to the residents of Southeast Bakersfield in preparation for a potential Transformative Climate Communities Grant from the state.

23ABC Jason Cater, Economic and Community Development Manager for the City of Bakersfield

Cater says the last 2 months have consisted of going to local events to get a better understanding of what residents want.

"We're looking at a collection of park improvements, potential community gardens, some new bike lanes, new sidewalks, improvements around school sites, new housing," said Cater.

Communication has been a huge part of this initiative, says Cater, adding that it was overall determined by both city officials and the community that Southeast Bakersfield needed the most work.

Bakersfield Vice Mayor and Ward 2 City Councilman Andrae Gonzales says the city analyzed different parts of Bakersfield using a mapping system, and comparisons were made based on communities that were historically disadvantaged and had a higher rate of low-income families.

"These are real opportunities for us to transform this neighborhood, and that's really what the focus is. I mean, if we are able to be successful, we'll see tens of millions of dollars, so we can invest right here in our own neighborhoods," said Gonzales.

23ABC Bakersfield Vice Mayor and Ward 2 City Councilmember Andrae Gonzales

According to Gonzales, the city won't know if they're approved for the TCC Grant until December. He says until then, it's critical to continue to hear from the public in order to build a robust and detailed application.

Cater says the event will feature food trucks, music, and kid-friendly activities, but will also allow people to take the lead on city-wide efforts and ensure they are heard.

"Really, what residents should expect is to learn about the TCC program, meet some of the proposed partners, and really just kind of engage and see the vision," said Cater.

The TCC application will open in August. Community leaders say that those who can't attend Saturday's Southeast Strong Fest can send a message to the Bakersfield City Council with their concerns, questions, and recommendations for improvements, as well as get involved online with the city's TCC initiative.