Speaker McCarthy: A look at how Kevin McCarthy became Speaker of the House and his history in politics

WASHINGTON (KERO) — After four days of voting, a new Speaker of the House has finally been chosen.

Local congressman Kevin McCarthy secured the Speaker's gavel late Friday night, after more than a dozen votes.

"It is now my solemn responsibility to hand over the people's gavel to a son of Bakersfield, a former small business owner, a proud product of a firefighter's household," said House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries as he gave the gavel to McCarthy. "The gentleman from the great state of California and the next Speaker of the 118th Congress, Kevin McCarthy."

Mccarthy picked up support from fellow Republicans on Friday, prompting cheers on the House floor during what is now the longest vote to elect a speaker in a century. McCarthy received 216 votes over Democratic Rep. Jeffries' 212.

McCarthy alluded to the moment as a win for democracy.

"You know, if the son of a fireman and a grandchild of immigrants can rise to the highest position in the most important legislative body in our country and if my colleague Hakeem Jeffries, with his life story, can rise to lead his party, then opportunity and democracy still thrive in America," said McCarthy in a speech.

20 Republicans had been holding firm against McCarthy, but that changed after a series of closed-door negotiations and concessions. Following the final vote, both Speaker McCarthy and Minority Leader Jeffries discussed their commitment to working across the aisle.

"As Speaker of the House, my ultimate responsibility is not to my party, my conference, or even our Congress," said McCarthy. "My responsibility, our responsibility, is to our country. Two months ago, you voted for a new direction for our country. You embraced our commitment to America and now, we are going to keep our commitment to you.”

"I want to make clear that we extend and intend to try to find common ground whenever and wherever possible on behalf of the American people," said Jeffries.

New Congress members were sworn in on Saturday. The new house is set to reconvene on Mon, Jan 9.

Kevin McCarthy's political journey to Speaker of the House began in Kern County.

His first job in politics was as a staff member for Congressman Bill Thomas. In 2000, the Bakersfield native won his first public election as Trustee of the Kern Community College District. Then in 2002, he was elected to represent the state's 32nd Assembly District.

As a freshman legislator, McCarthy was selected unanimously by his colleagues to serve as the Assembly Republican Leader, becoming the first freshman legislator and the first legislator from Kern County to assume this top post in California. McCarthy was then elected to congress in 2006 and later was elected Republican leader of the house in 2014. Now, he is the Speaker of the House.

Central Valley Congressman David Valadao congratulates McCarthy on his win, saying in a statement: "There was never a doubt in my mind that my friend Kevin McCarthy would become Speaker of the House. No one has worked harder for the American people, our conservative values, or to secure a Republican House majority than Speaker McCarthy."

Meanwhile, 32nd Assembly District member Vince Fong released the following statement: “For over two decades, I have seen first-hand the commitment and dedication Kevin has had to the Central Valley, the state of California, and our great nation. There is no one who will work harder to bring people together to solve our toughest challenges. Kevin will continue to be a strong voice for the Central Valley, and I look forward to continuing to work with him to strengthen and revitalize our state and nation.”

The California Republican Party Chairwoman, Jessica Patterson, also issued a response, writing: "Last November, voters put their trust in Republicans by electing a GOP House majority. Speaker McCarthy is the right person to now lead that majority in addressing some of our nation’s biggest issues, holding the radical Biden Administration accountable, and moving our country forward once again.”