Speaker McCarthy calls out President Biden ahead of State of the Union Address

WASHINGTON (KERO) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy held a press conference on Monday to discuss the debt ceiling ahead of tonight's State of the Union Address.

The Bakersfield Congressman says the United States is more than $31 trillion in debt, which is a reason for the high inflation. He went on to say that President Joe Biden wants to raise the debt limit and borrow more and does not have a responsible plan for raising the limit.

"President Biden wants Congress to raise the debt limit yet again without a single sensible change to how government spends your hard-earned money," said McCarthy. "None. Does that sound responsible to you? The choice is clear. We can have reckless spending or we can have responsibility. We cannot have both."

The two did not reach any agreement during their recent meeting, but they did agree to meet again soon.