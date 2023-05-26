Special Olympics fundraiser running through end of May

(KERO) CALIF. — There are several days left to support the Special Olympics’ month-long fundraiser. They’re partnering with ARCO ampm and local law enforcement to raise money for their athletes.

At all ampm store locations, you’ll see paper torches. You can get one for $1, or more if you'd like, and all the money will go towards athletes like Bryan Jackson.

"Special Olympics really allows us to get together, compete, make friends, show good sportsmanship, and just have fun, and we don’t pay [for] any of our stuff," said Bryan.

23ABC also spoke with franchise business consultant Gus Chavez and store owner Hardep Brar. Both said they love using their business to support Special Olympics.

"It's a great cause. It gives the athletes an opportunity to go out there to compete, inclusion, overall it helps them out and we’re happy to do so," said Gus.

"Especially getting the chance to be a part of something, making it more accessible to everyone. I think sports bring joy to anybody who watches them or who even just contributes to it. It makes the whole thing overall more accessible," said Hardep.

The fundraiser runs through this Wednesday, May 31. If you’d like to donate, visit any store location statewide or click here.