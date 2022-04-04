Watch
SPIN deploys 125 ebikes in Bakersfield

Posted at 12:00 PM, Apr 04, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A new form of transportation is "rolled" out on the streets of Bakersfield Monday and it might entice you to consider taking a "spin" around downtown and beyond.

The City of Bakersfield launched a two-year bike-sharing program with SPIN.

The e-bike company will deploy 125 bikes throughout the city Aas a clean transportation option for low-income residents and students.

But it's available for everyone to use thru the SPIN app.

Monday morning city Councilman Andrae Gonzales got to take one for a test ride.

It's all part of creating a 15-minute neighborhood.

The bikes feature pedal-assisted rechargeable electric motors and will provide riders with the ability to travel from downtown to Bakersfield College or Cal State Bakersfield.

Plus, a hands-free carrier for their cell phone and a basket that can hold 25 pounds.

The cost is $1 to unlock the bike plus 39-cents per minute to ride.

You must be 18 years or older to ride.

