Spreading the love of baseball to kids around the world with Project Double Play

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Richard Young loves baseball, and although he is only 11 years old, he understands that not everyone has access to equipment like he does. In order to share his love of the sport, he came up with the idea of collecting gently-used baseball equipment from families around Bakersfield and sending it to young athletes around the world.

With the help of Black Gold Baseball Club, Young was able to turn his idea into Project Double Play.

"So, Project Double Play was an idea I came up with when my dad and some of the coaches from my brother's team were talking about doing a service project," explained Young.

Young says he'd seen video online of kids from other countries using improvised equipment to practice baseball.

"So I thought it'd be really cool to just gather up some used donations with gear, or money to help ship it," said Young.

Project Double Play has already collected equipment using a donation bin located at D-Bat in Northwest Bakersfield.

"We're looking for balls, bats, helmets, mitts, batting gloves, tees, and everything baseball," said Young.

Project Double Play will also have a donation bin set up during the Black Gold Baseball Camp, which will happen at Frontier High School from 8:00 am to 12:30 pm on Wednesday, August 9 and Thursday, August 10.

Young says they are collecting donations now and have yet to determine exactly where the equipment will go, but he wants to send it outside of the United States.

"We have some connections with former and current MLB players that will help guide us in the right direction of where to ship them," said Young.

Young says that when he sends out the equipment, he hopes it creates a bond between America and other countries.