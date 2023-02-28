Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Stand-up comedian Nick Swardson to perform at Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater

Nick Swardson will stop by Bakersfield during his "Make Joke From Face" tour, which features material from his upcoming sixth stand-up special.
Nick Swardson as Bed, Bath, & Beyond Guy in "Click"
Columbia Pictures
Nick Swardson as Bed, Bath, & Beyond Guy in "Click"
Posted at 3:03 PM, Feb 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-28 18:03:13-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Stand-up comedian and actor Nick Swardson is coming to the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater on Sat, May 20.

Swardson is best known for his co-starring roles with Adam Sandler in multiple Happy Madison Productions movies, his character Terry Bernadino on "Reno 911," and his sketch comedy show "Nick Swardson's Pretend Time." He has been involved in the comedy scene for 26 years.

Swardson will stop by Bakersfield during his "Make Joke From Face" tour, which features material from his upcoming sixth stand-up special.

Tickets will go on sale at 12 p.m. on Thurs, March 2. Customers who use the promotional code "COMEDY" will be able to buy tickets one day earlier on Wed, March 1. Tickets are available at the Fox Theater's Box Office and online.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Win Tickets to the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra

Win Tickets to the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra