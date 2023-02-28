Stand-up comedian Nick Swardson to perform at Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Stand-up comedian and actor Nick Swardson is coming to the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater on Sat, May 20.

Swardson is best known for his co-starring roles with Adam Sandler in multiple Happy Madison Productions movies, his character Terry Bernadino on "Reno 911," and his sketch comedy show "Nick Swardson's Pretend Time." He has been involved in the comedy scene for 26 years.

Swardson will stop by Bakersfield during his "Make Joke From Face" tour, which features material from his upcoming sixth stand-up special.

Tickets will go on sale at 12 p.m. on Thurs, March 2. Customers who use the promotional code "COMEDY" will be able to buy tickets one day earlier on Wed, March 1. Tickets are available at the Fox Theater's Box Office and online.