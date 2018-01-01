Starbucks job fair for employees for new Wasco location

Haze
WASCO, Calif. - If you're looking for work in the new year, Starbucks is looking to hire employees for a new store in Wasco.
Starbucks will be holding a job fair on Thursday, Jan. 11 for the new location set to open next month.
The job fair is from noon to 4 p.m. at the Starbucks near the corner of Olive and Calloway Drives in northwest Bakersfield.
The Starbucks will be at Highway 46 and Palm Avenue in Wasco.
