State agency revokes liquor license of East Bakersfield sports bar

The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control said it revoked the liquor license indefinitely for Grandma’s Sports Bar and Grill, aka Catrina's, in East Bakersfield.
Posted at 10:03 AM, Jul 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-15 13:03:48-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control said it revoked the liquor license indefinitely for Grandma’s Sports Bar and Grill, aka Catrina's, in East Bakersfield.

An investigation was opened after ABC said they received complaints and found that the business was operating "a disorderly premises."

The Kern County Sheriff's Office also had deputies respond to multiple assaults at Grandma's, according to ABC.

ABC said the revocation stayed order means the license is suspended indefinitely and the owner must transfer it within 180 days to a new owner and at a new location.

“ABC is committed to keeping communities safe,” said ABC Director Eric Hirata, in a statement.

“We will continue working with our local law enforcement partners to hold ABC licensees accountable when a location becomes a nuisance in the community.”

The bar is located at 1901 Flower St.

