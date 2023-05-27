Stay Out, Stay Alive: County officials urge everyone to stay out of the Kern River

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Eight.

It's the number of lives lost to the Kern River in the last year. The Kern River Deaths signs are hard to miss for drivers headed into the mouth of Kern Canyon, and on Friday, Sargent Joe Saldaña with the Kern County Sheriff's Office had the somber task of updating those signs from 317 to 325.

Officials are continuing to tell people to stay out of the water, especially with this year's flow being so much higher and faster than in years past. Signs warning of the river's dangers are posted around several river access entry points, but people continue to take risks with the Killer Kern.

"Well the river has widened, as we all have seen, from where it's at from last year to this year, along with the CFS rate going up, so those are some of the key things we've noticed," said Saldaña, explaining the main differences that have occurred in the Kern River this year.

Saldaña says the warnings are directed toward visitors coming from outside Kern County who may not be familiar with the river or its dangers.

Kern County Fire Captain Andrew Freeborn says increased rainfall has everyone on high alert.

"This year especially, a lot more has been done to carry our message to the other areas around Kern County, north of us, south of us, to these areas where we expect individuals that might come to our county to recreate in our water," said Freeborn.

According to Freeborn, more money has been invested in creating public service announcements and advertisements for areas outside Kern County to ensure the message gets across.

Saldaña adds that with the extra danger in the river this year, he hopes the number of deaths doesn't also drastically increase again next year and reminds the public once more to take the warnings seriously.

"I hope there isn't. If people adhere to the safety precautions and warnings that we put out there, hopefully those numbers can not go up and increase, but I hate to foreshadow anything like that," said Saldaña.

Law enforcement is continuing to enforce the motto Stay Out, Stay Alive when it comes to swimming in the Kern River. At the same time, Kern County Rangers are passing out safety flyers with Kern River Do's and Don'ts in the hope that the information will help people understand the true dangers the river holds.