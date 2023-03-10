Steve Watkin appointed as Interim President of Bakersfield College

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Community College District (KCCD) Board of Trustees has named Steve Watkin as Interim President of Bakersfield College (BC).

Watkin was selected to succeed Dr. Zav Dadabhoy, who was recently appointed Deputy Chancellor of the KCCD.

Watkin was hired at BC nine years ago by former President Sonya Christian, who later became the Chancellor of the KCCD and was recently appointed to be Chancellor of California Community Colleges, to establish an outreach program. Since that time, BC has reached more students than ever before, with an estimated 44 percent increase in the number of students enrolling at the college.