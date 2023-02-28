Stockdale High School alum is back in 'Jeopardy!'

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Stockdale High School alumna will be competing on Wednesday evening's episode of popular and long-running game show, Jeopardy!, but this isn't the first time she's been on the program.

Eesha Sohail, who participated in the Teen Jeopardy! tournament in 2019 and won $10,000 as a semifinalist, is back once again to test her knowledge, win money, and represent Kern County.

"Every time I hear someone say 'Eesha Sohail from Bakersfield,' I'm like, 'Yeah! Thats my home!'" said Sohail.

Her parents are originally from Pakistan, and Sohail has lived in Bakersfield most of her life. As a previous challenger on Teen Jeopardy!, Sohail was asked to return and compete in the Jeopardy! High School Reunion tournament.

Sohail will compete against Tim Cho, a senior at Colombia University, and Dan Oxman, a senior at Maryland. Sohail herself is a recent UCLA graduate with a degree in biology. She is set to attend the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School, where she plans to specialize in primary care.

"It was a little different the first time, given that obviously, I was a teenager, and there were fewer people on that first show," said Sohail. "This time, I don't know if you you know, but for the reunion tournament, they brought together the two teen tournaments that competed in 2018 and 19, and put them all together for one tournament."

Sohail has always had a passion for academic competitions.

"Growing up, I was such a fan of the Scripps Spelling Bee. I started doing spelling bees when I was in fourth grade, and then I just kept that up until eighth grade and went to nationals for the spelling bee twice in middle school," said Sohail.

When asked what it was like to be on Jeopardy!, Sohail says it's something she won't forget.

"Just being up on that stage is just a really, like, crazy experience," said Sohail. "You're just standing there like, 'Oh my God, I'm on Jeopardy!'"

Sohail has always been a fan of the show, recalling watching Jeopardy! with her family as a child. Sohail says she actually had to miss a family wedding to get her first shot at competing on the show.

"The odds of me actually getting on the show are so low, and then it's like, family out here and trip that I am missing out on, and I was like, 'You know what? I will just do it,' you know?" said Sohail, adding that it was one of the best decisions she ever made.

Sohail says that once she got on the show, she was completely focused, though a little nervous.

"Inside, I can tell you that there is a lot of stuff going on, and sometimes my hands will be shaking a little, like this," said Sohail. "Even with all that, I think the more dominant emotion is just 'Wow, this game is actually just really, really fun.'"

Ultimately, Sohail says she is happy to be part of the experience, and happy to be representing Kern County.

The episode featuring Sohail will air at 7:00 pm, Wednesday, March 1 on most ABC stations, including 23ABC in Bakersfield. Episodes of Jeopardy! are pre-taped, and Sohail says she and her family will be watching at home.