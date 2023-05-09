Straight No Chaser to stop by Bakersfield for Sleighin' It Tour

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Professional a capella group Straight No Chaser will be stopping by the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater during the holiday season for its "Sleighin' It Tour" on Sat, Dec 30.

The singing group was originally formed by students at Indiana University in 1996 but gained popularity in 1998 when they performed a comical version of "The 12 Days of Christmas." Since then, they have sold over three million albums and more than 1.5 million concert tickets. They also have over one billion streams on the music streaming service Pandora.

Tickets for the concert will be available at 10 a.m. on Fri, May 12. Customers who use the promotional code "SLEIGHTOUR" will be able to purchase tickets one day earlier, starting at 10 a.m. on Thurs, May 11.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Fox Theater's Box Office in person or by calling (661) 324-1369. They can also be purchased online by visiting the Fox Theater's website.

