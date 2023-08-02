Straight Up Zero Proof Bar: Redefining social gatherings and safety in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Drinking water at a party where everyone is drinking something fruity and colorful may not be the ideal drink for some. For those not wanting to drink, the feeling of being left out can lead to a decrease in partygoers. However, one business is working to eliminate these stressors by what they say is creating a more positive environment for social gatherings.

Co-owner of Straight Up Zero Proof Bar Christian Canalez says a conversation happened two months ago.

“Wouldn’t it be interesting if there was a bar here in Bakersfield that strictly only served nonalcoholic drinks and then it's funny because my co-owner Phillip, he said, ’straight up that would be a good idea’ and I said that's the name and that was it.”

Co-owner Phillip Gonzales says during their opening, the crowd seemed to be a bit more lively and contributes it to the absence of alcohol present.

“I knew people would probably enjoy some of the drinks. Some of the aesthetics and stuff of the bar lit up and everything. But seeing people mingle and seeing people exchanging Instagrams and all that, that part I didn’t necessarily expect.”

Aside from creating the business to add something unique to the community, both owners say they’re trying to bring positive change.

“We see the DUI rates. Not to get too dark but you know just everyone falling into the trap of just going out and drinking every night and everything just kind of revolves around drinking so we just wanted to add value to the community honestly,” said Canalez.

According to the California Statewide Integrated Traffic Records System (SWITRS), there have been several hundred alcohol-related traffic deaths in Kern County between 2018 and 2022.



2018 : 864

: 864 2019 : 659

: 659 2020 : 765

: 765 2021 : 827

: 827 2022: 735

Both Gonzales and Canalez say that they want their bar to be used as an alternative and allow for recovering addicts, pregnant women, or anyone who doesn’t like the taste of alcohol to be included. But Behavioral Health Assistant Administrator for Substance Abuse at Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services Ana Olvera says the idea may be counterintuitive.

“Having a drink in their hand, their brain recalls that in the past having a drink in there meant being intoxication and the brain itself is going to prompt the person to get closer to actually drinking, that's pretty close to drinking.”

Olvera says experiences vary depending on the person, and just because it doesn't work for one person doesn’t mean it won’t work for everyone.

Gonzales says that their bar brings a level of inclusion that hasn’t been too widespread yet but is ready to be one alternative for party planners.

“It’s a good way to kind of blend in and still have a great time and again feel kind of more part of the event.”

