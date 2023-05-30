Watch Now
Structure and grass fire causes some Arvin residents to evacuate

Posted at 9:48 AM, May 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-30 12:48:19-04

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — Some Arvin residents were evacuated from their homes due to a fire on Sun, May 28.

The evacuations were due to a nearby structure fire and a grass fire in a vacant lot near Tucker Street and South Hill Street.

The Kern County Fire Department worked alongside the Arvin Police Department. Together, they were able to limit the damage and protect nearby homes. A total of 35 personnel were needed to battle the two-alarm fire.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

