Structure Fire leads to Evacuation Orders in Delano

Kern County Fire Department (FILE)
Posted at 6:38 AM, Sep 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-03 09:38:59-04

DELANO, Calif (KERO) — A structure fire burning in Delano has lead to some neighborhoods being ordered to evacuate, and others told to shelter in place.

According to ReadyKern the fire is located at Solorio and Sons Cold Storage at 710 Glenwood Street. There is ammonia in the area that could be dangerous.

Evacuations have been issued for Ninth Avenue south to First Avenue between Fremont Street east to Glenwood street.

An evacuation center is located at the 11th avenue Center.

Other communities are also being told to stay indoors and lock any windows and doors until told otherwise by emergency personnel.

Those areas are as follows:
Eleventh Avenue South to Ninth Avenue between Dover Street to Jefferson Street.
Ninth Avenue South to First Avenue between Dover Street towards the 99
Eleventh Avenue South to First Avenue Between Glenwood Street East to Jefferson Street.

