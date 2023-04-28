Students hold yoga fundraiser for Bakersfield Angels

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — If you’re looking to get your Friday flow on, a group of eighth graders from Stockdale Christian School are hosting a yoga fundraiser for the Bakersfield Angels on April 28.

It’s part of a fundraising competition at their school. There are two classes: a hot vinyasa flow at 5:30 p.m. and a hot restorative flow at 6:15 p.m.

Tickets are $40 and all money raised will go the Bakersfield Angels’ efforts to support foster families.

Finn Green said he wants the organization to, "feel that the community’s trying to support them, that they’re not the only ones trying to help."

"We’re just kids trying to help kids," he said.

The classes are happening at Yoga Culture, a new yoga studio in downtown Bakersfield, at 2100 19th Street.