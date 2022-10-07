Studio Movie Grill raising funds for Hurricane Ian victims

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Studio Movie Grill will be fundraising for the American Red Cross and its efforts to help the victims of Hurricane Ian.

From Friday, October 7th until Sunday, October 9th, every Studio Movie Grill in the United States will donate a portion of popcorn sales to the American Red Cross Hurricane Relief effort fund. Customers must buy a large popcorn in order for the money to be donated.

"The impact of Hurricane Ian has been truly devastating to Floridians and we are all heartbroken for the loss of homes and lives and grateful for the heroism of those helping others," said the business in a press release. "Studio Movie Grill is proud to host a fundraiser this weekend to support American Red Cross relief efforts at all locations in all states this weekend."

Studio Movie Grill is located on Calloway Drive, near Rosedale Hwy.