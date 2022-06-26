BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — The "Summer Movie Series" is back at the Historic Fox Theater in Bakersfield, offering summer fun for the whole family.

This summers' theme is beloved Walt Disney movies, starting with The Little Mermaid on July 2nd, Aladdin on the 16th, and The Lion King on the 30th.

Tickets are five dollars and kids are welcome to dress up as their favorite characters. You can pick up tickets at the box office, by phone,or at the fox theater website.

Doors open at 11 a.m. and the shows get underway at noon.