Super Bowl Sunday specials and events in Kern County

Super Bowl Sunday Events/Specials

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

**This is a running list of what is happening around town on February 4th. Send us any other events we may have missed and we will add them**

Temblor Brewing

3200 Buck Owens Blvd. Bakersfield, CA

$1 off all beers

$14 burger and beer combo

$8 taster flights of five 4 oz beers

$4 nachos

$4 pints of el cerrito

$3 pretzel bites

$2 chicharrones

Cataldo’s Pizzeria

650 Roberts Lane. Bakersfield, CA.

$7 domestic pitchers

$20 for a large 1-topping pizza, 10 piece wings (carry-out and delivery)

Chuy’s

8660 Rosedale Highway. Bakersfield, CA.

3 p.m.

Food and drinks

Raffles and prizes

The Silver Fox Starlight Lounge

702 18th Street. Bakersfield. CA.

1-7 p.m.

Food specials

Beer Pong tournament

Raffle prizes include trip to Las Vegas

Moo Creamery:

4885 Truxtun Ave. Bakersfield, CA.

Special party menu for carry-out orders

Open Saturday, February 3rd for pick-ups. Closed Super Bowl Sunday

Call 661.861.1130 or email info@moocreamery.com to place your order

Click here for full game-day ordering menu

1933

7900 Downing Ave. Bakersfield, CA.

Food and drink specials during game

Sultan's Mediterranean Grill

1211 Allen Rd Suite 200. Bakersfield, CA.

Deal on all to-go orders made on Sunday

$10 off $50 order and $20 off $100 order

Hooters

4208 Rosedale Hwy. Bakersfield, CA.