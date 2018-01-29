Super Bowl Sunday specials and events in Kern County

Jada Montemarano
10:56 AM, Jan 29, 2018
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

Super Bowl Sunday Events/Specials

**This is a running list of what is happening around town on February 4th. Send us any other events we may have missed and we will add them**

 

Temblor Brewing

3200 Buck Owens Blvd. Bakersfield, CA

  • $1 off all beers
  • $14 burger and beer combo
  • $8 taster flights of five 4 oz beers
  • $4 nachos
  • $4 pints of el cerrito
  • $3 pretzel bites
  • $2 chicharrones

 

Cataldo’s Pizzeria

650 Roberts Lane. Bakersfield, CA.

  • $7 domestic pitchers
  • $20 for a large 1-topping pizza, 10 piece wings (carry-out and delivery)

 

Chuy’s

8660 Rosedale Highway. Bakersfield, CA.

  • 3 p.m.
  • Food and drinks
  • Raffles and prizes

 

The Silver Fox Starlight Lounge

702 18th Street. Bakersfield. CA.

  • 1-7 p.m.
  • Food specials
  • Beer Pong tournament
  • Raffle prizes include trip to Las Vegas

Moo Creamery:

4885 Truxtun Ave. Bakersfield, CA.

  • Special party menu for carry-out orders
  • Open Saturday, February 3rd for pick-ups. Closed Super Bowl Sunday
  • Call 661.861.1130 or email info@moocreamery.com to place your order
  • Click here for full game-day ordering menu

1933

7900 Downing Ave. Bakersfield, CA.

  • Food and drink specials during game

Sultan's Mediterranean Grill

1211 Allen Rd Suite 200. Bakersfield, CA.

  • Deal on all to-go orders made on Sunday
  • $10 off $50 order and $20 off $100 order

Hooters

4208 Rosedale Hwy. Bakersfield, CA.

  • $1 off "Big Daddies" (Bud, Bud Light, Coors Light, Shock Top, Dos XX)
  • $2 off all pitchers
  • $3 Bud, Bud Light, and Coors Light
  • $4 Corona and Corona Light
  • $5 Fried Pickles, Lots-a-tots, cheese sticks
  • $6 beer cheese pretzels, cheese quesadillas
  • $7 Tex mex nachos, burger/chicken sliders

 

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News