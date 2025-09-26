Supervisor David Couch enters 32nd Assembly race after Ellis opts out

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Not long after Assemblyman Stan Ellis announced his decision not to run for re-election, District 4 Supervisor David Couch launched his bid for the 32nd Assembly District.

Ellis released a statement on Friday saying he will not be seeking re-election in favor of focusing more on helping his constituents through his work in business. In the statement he wrote, "After much reflection, I feel called to return my focus to that work, where I can continue to contribute to our community’s growth and well-being."

Ellis also noted, "Representing a district made up of entrepreneurs, energy and food producers, military families, aerospace industries, and hardworking employees has taught me so much. It is both a tremendous responsibility and a deep privilege."

Just over an hour later, Couch announced his decision to enter the next race for the 32nd AD. In his announcement, the supervisor wrote, "I believe we can get California back on track and back on budget. Our district deserves a strong voice in Sacramento—someone who will fight for our community and deliver real results.”

Couch has been in government and politics since 1999 when he began his tenure on the Bakersfield City Council. He held a seat until 2012 and then was elected to the Board of Supervisors in 2013 where he has remained for over a decade.

In his announcement, Couch said he is focused on improving infrastructure, strengthening public safety, and ensuring responsible budgeting—priorities he plans to continue championing in the Assembly.

The announcement also included a statement from Ellis saying, "David is pragmatic, collaborative, and always puts our communities first. We need leaders like him in Sacramento—people who understand how policies affect real lives and who are committed to restoring fiscal responsibility, public safety, and economic opportunity in California.”

Couch’s campaign states it will focus on tackling affordability, crime, and homelessness, while advancing smart water and energy policies and supporting the agriculture and small businesses that drive the region’s economy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

