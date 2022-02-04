Supply chain issues at grocery stores create barriers to implement healthy diets

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Supply chain issues have heavily impacted many communities here within Kern County and many local grocery stores are facing shortages in things such as, fresh produce and meat, which have affected those who are seeking to maintain a healthy diet.

There are various food desert areas where folks can’t just jump in their car and drive five minutes to the nearest grocery store, which can then create a barrier for those who are seeking to implement a healthy diet.

“The thinking is that when it's so inconvenient to go get produce, or produce is not available like it can be with supply chain issues, that people will turn to fast food or other less healthy alternatives and that certainly happens,” said Kiyoshi Tomono at Adventist Health VP Community Partnership.

Fresh produce is usually the section of the grocery store that people shop in when seeking healthier ingredients, but when shortages take place, Tomono said there are other options that still provide nutritional value.

“There are other alternatives, even if you talk to a dietician, frozen and canned can provide a strong amount of nutrients. It is far better to eat that than to eat something that is highly processed.”

He added that oftentimes families of the lower-income community have to face the hardship of selecting fast food options rather than taking the time to buy various ingredients for a full healthy meal.

“There are definitely people in our community right now who tonight will have to make the hard decision of, ‘do I give my kids food, or do I eat, as a parent? Do I get the cheaper alternative of something that I can pick up really quickly or do I eat something healthier?’ That is a legitimate part of the problem. It's not the entire piece of the problem but it is a big piece of the problem, that people can’t always afford or don't always have access to healthier choices,” said Tomono.

Health advisors understand that this is a signature issue here in Kern County and Tomono said that a part of the work they’re doing in health care is to make the choice to eat healthier easier.

That starts with the education of knowing what other options are available in times of need.