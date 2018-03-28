Suspect wanted for assaulting ampm employee and stealing from business

Fair
HI: 78°
LO: 53°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a suspect wanted for assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy.
The person shown in the photo above entered the ampm on Panama and threw a crate at an employee, hitting her in the head after stealing from the location.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Martin at (661) 326-3552 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.
Little Caesar's Pizza will be giving away free lunch combos on Monday thanks to March Madness.
The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a suspect wanted for assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy.
Quarterback Cody Kessler has been traded from the Cleveland Browns to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a conditional seventh-round pick in…
Rabobank Arena will host an exhibition game between the United States and Guatemala Arena Soccer National Teams ahead of the 2018…