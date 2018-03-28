Suspect wanted for assaulting ampm employee and stealing from business

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a suspect wanted for assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy.

The person shown in the photo above entered the ampm on Panama and threw a crate at an employee, hitting her in the head after stealing from the location.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Martin at (661) 326-3552 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.