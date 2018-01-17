Suspected Bakersfield Heart Hospital shooter Brandon Clark pleads not guilty

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

The man accused of shooting the Bakersfield Heart Hospital in December enter a not guilty plea Wednesday morning.

Brandon Clark, 44, is accused of shooting the hospital on December 1, 2017.

Officials said that prior to arriving at the hospital, Clark had gone to his mother’s residence in Bakersfield.

Clark shot one time into her home, but no one was injured as no one was home.

Officials said that Clark then got a ride to the Heart Hospital from a subject who was unknown to him, and shortly after arriving, Clark fired five rounds from a .223 caliber rifle into the glass door of the hospital.

After making entry to the hospital, Clark pointed his firearm at several people; however, he never fired the weapon. It is believed that Clark was under the influence of methamphetamine at the time of the incident, and was at the hospital to speak with his mother, officials said. Investigators do not believe that Clark had intended on harming his mother.

Clark has been receiving treatment at a local hospital since the incident.

On January 12, 2018, Clark was arrested for five counts of assault with a firearm, two counts of shooting at a dwelling, two counts of felon in possession of a firearm, being under the influence of narcotics while in possession of a firearm, illegal possession of an assault weapon, felon in possession of ammunition, burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia. Clark will be booked into the Kern County Jail once medically cleared by hospital staff.

It was determined Officer Juarez fired two rounds and Officer Montgomery fired four rounds. The administrative investigation is still ongoing and will be presented to the Critical Incident Review Board per department policy.



Clark is expected to be back in court on January 26, 2018.

His bail is currently set at $1,000,000.