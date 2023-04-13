Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Suspected home intruder stabbed to death in East Bakersfield

The BPD revealed that the man who was stabbed had forcibly entered a victim's home and "violently assaulted him" before the victim armed himself with a knife and stabbed the intruder.
Stabbing (FILE)
23ABC News
File image of knife behind crime scene tape.
Stabbing (FILE)
Posted at 8:30 AM, Apr 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-13 11:30:05-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) is investigating a stabbing that left one man dead in East Bakersfield on Wed, April 12.

According to the BPD, officers arrived at a home near the 5200 block of Pla Vada Drive near Panorama Drive for an "unknown situation" around 3:40 p.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered a man who had been stabbed. The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

An investigation by the BPD revealed that the man who was stabbed had forcibly entered a victim's home and "violently assaulted him" before the victim armed himself with a knife and stabbed the intruder.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
With Host Ryan Nelson

With Host Ryan Nelson