Suspected home intruder stabbed to death in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) is investigating a stabbing that left one man dead in East Bakersfield on Wed, April 12.

According to the BPD, officers arrived at a home near the 5200 block of Pla Vada Drive near Panorama Drive for an "unknown situation" around 3:40 p.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered a man who had been stabbed. The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

An investigation by the BPD revealed that the man who was stabbed had forcibly entered a victim's home and "violently assaulted him" before the victim armed himself with a knife and stabbed the intruder.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.

