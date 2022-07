LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KERO) — Authorities identified Francisco Bustamante Cazares, 70, of Adelanto, Calif., as the swimmer who died Friday after going underwater in Lake Isabella.

KCSO said Cazares was swimming near the Old Lake Isabella Road Campsite shortly before 8 p.m. when he was seen going underwater and not resurfacing.

Cazares was later found in Lake Isabella and declared dead.