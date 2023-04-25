Switchfoot to perform at Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Alternative rock band Switchfoot will be performing at the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater on Sat, Nov 11.

The Grammy award-winning Christian rock band is best known for their songs "Dare You to Move" and "Meant to Live," both of which were featured on their major record label debut album "The Beautiful Letdown." In order to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the release "The Beautiful Letdown," Switchfoot has rereleased the album under the name "The Beautiful Letdown (Our Version)" and is going on a 20th-anniversary tour.

Tickets for the show will go on sale on Fri, April 28, with two VIP packages going on sale on Tues, April 25.

The Switchfoot 2023 VIP Experience package features one reserved seat in the first ten rows, early venue entrance, access to the pre-show soundcheck, a question and answer session with the band, a photo with the band, an autographed tour poster, a tote bag, a VIP laminate, and a Switchfoot merchandise bundle featuring a guitar keychain, wristband, button pack, and sticker set. Those that buy the package will also have early access to the merchandise area.

Meanwhile, the Switchfoot 2023 VIP Side Stage Experience package features mainly the same things, except with VIP viewing access during the band's performance.

To buy tickets, visit the Fox Theater Box Office or visit the Fox Theater's website.

