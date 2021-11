TAFT, Calif. (KERO) — Taft voters approved a new sales tax that would generate more funds for first responders.

According to the Kern County Elections Office, just under 74 percent of voters were in favor of the new tax, while 26 percent of voters said they didn't want to add it. Currently all 3 precincts are reporting results.

The new sales tax would be set at 1% and would be added to purchases made in the city, excluding things like groceries and medicine.