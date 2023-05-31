Taft fire spreads to multiple homes, downs powerlines

TAFT, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Fire Department put out a "fast-moving fire involving multiple homes" that affected powerlines in Taft on Sun, May 28.

According to the KCFD, the fire began near the 100 block of Pico Street on Sunday morning. By the time firefighters arrived at the scene, the fire had spread from one home to a second home and a nearby fence. Multiple homes were affected by the fire, causing an estimated loss of $210,000.

As some KCFD firefighters worked to put out the fire, others were searching the area for victims and preventing more homes from being caught in the blaze. During this time, the fire caused charged powerlines to fall, "creating an additional hazard to firefighters." The firefighters were able to avoid the hazard and take care of the fire, however.

According to the KCFD, firefighters helped victims of the fire salvage belongings after the blaze was put out, as well as ensured that no hot spots remained.

No injuries were reported, however, one person claimed that they were not feeling well. According to the KCFD, that person "refused transport for treatment."

