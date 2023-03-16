Taft Union High School AVID students holding book drive

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Literacy rates in the U.S. have seen a decline in recent years, with one in five adults considered to be on the lower level according to the National Center for Education Statistics. For the Pick-A-Book AVID group at Taft Union High School, they saw their senior service project as an opportunity to address this.

This weekend the students will host a book drive near Parkview Elementary in Taft. Books will be available for K-5 students.

“We know that not a lot of children have coloring books, reading books because not a lot of parents can afford them," said Marina Uribe, one of the organizers of the Pick-A-Book book drive. “We asked for coloring book donations because I know not many kids like to read because they’re still young, but we want them to read because we want them to excel in school as well. I know some students have trouble reading and we wanted to give them that opportunity.”

The group partnered with several businesses around around town, leaving boxes for book donations at the Dollar General, Family Dollar, and Dollar Tree stores in Taft.

Then on Saturday, the group will host a book fair for Kindergarten through 5th grade students. During the fair, they’ll help each student find a book that will hopefully spark a life-long love of reading.

“For me I especially want to see the kids, I know they’ll be really happy, so for me just the faces and the experience knowing different people," said Priscila Silva Garcia, another Pick-A-Book AVID student.

The book fair will take place near near Parkview Elementary in Taft. For more information you can email marianauribe1104@gmail.com.