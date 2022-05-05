Taft working to improve the city, help retain residents

TAFT, Calif. (KERO) — Trying to expand and cater to the needs of the next generation of residents the City of Taft is working on various projects to help re-vamp the area and help retain people.

Through its Downtown Revitalization Project, the city of Taft is investing over $225,000 in improving run-down areas and also increasing affordable housing options so people don't have to leave in search of other places.

Some improvements include redesigning public spaces to make them family-friendly, more greenery with grass and trees, creating a plaza with seating options, more benches at street corners, and mixed-use apartment areas with businesses close by so people don't have to go too far out.

In addition, the city plans to clean up alleyways and add more artwork all while preserving the history of these downtown spaces.

