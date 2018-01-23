Tastries Bakery owner filed an opposition brief in same sex wedding cake battle

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Cathy Miller, the owner of Tastries Bakery in Bakersfield caught up in a legal battle over her refusal to make a wedding cake for a lesbian couple, is now fighting back.

Miller filed an opposition brief in state court. That brief is in response to the state's discrimination case against her.

Tastries Bakery has been under fire since August for refusing to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.

Miller said because of her religious beliefs, she would not design a cake for them and referred them to another baker.

The couple that was hoping for a cake by Tastries Bakery was already married.

A hearing for the case has been set for February 2.