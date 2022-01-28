TCSO: Deadly shooting in Ducor potentially gang related

DUCOR, Calif. (KERO) — The deadly shooting took place at Shell gas station in Ducor, just northeast of Delano.

Officials say they have reason to believe the incident is gang related.

“We don’t know exactly what the motive was, but we believe that there is a gang related relationship within this investigation,” said Tulare County Sheriff’s Office’s Homicide Sergeant, Bryan Clower.

“As a result of the investigation, we determined that basically, a gunfight took place between two separate vehicles.”

He said that shooting at a Shell gas station in Ducor caused two people to lose their lives and that they believe it involved two separate Hispanic gangs.

“When we arrived, we found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local area hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.”

Sgt. Clowes said deputies received information Thursday afternoon of four other people involved. One was transported to a local hospital, while the other three were driven to Adventist Health Hospital in Delano.

“One of the individuals who had been transported to Delano area hospital, we’re told died as a result of his injuries. Two additional were treated at Delano hospital. One has since been released and is in currently our custody.”

23ABC headed to Delano to investigate and found this red Nissan Altima being towed from the hospital.

“The vehicle towed from the hospital was one of the vehicles involved in the shooting,” said Sgt. Clower.

The other vehicle was a white Chevy Malibu.

“No incident bystanders were injured as a result of this shooting, and the three surviving subjects were taking into custody for their role in the shooting.”

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.