Teacher brings history and civics to life for Arvin High students

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — It's Teacher Appreciation Week, and one local educator is offering a unique method for teaching United States History and Civics.

Social sciences teacher Nick Hernandez grew up in Arvin, went to Arvin High School, and now teaches there, and he hopes to make an impact on his students.

"Inspiration has always been to try and get students not just interested, but also engaged in the civic community, participating," said Hernandez. "Potentially we've had students in the Arvin programs that run for local office, that win election to some local offices as well."

Hernandez is part of an effort led by the National Constitution Center to design non-biased civic education. Hernandez applied to be part of the center's new Fellows Program, which helps to develop curriculums further.

As of now, he is the only teacher from Kern County in the program.

"In the summer, we are meeting in Philadelphia with teachers from all across the country that are implementing the same curriculum in their own classrooms, so that we can start to figure out what is the best way to approach the subject matter from a nonpartisan basis, like the National Constitution Center really pushes themselves to do," said Hernandez.

According to Hernandez, the focus on curriculum is a result of the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress, also known as the "Nation's Report Card," which showed a clear decline in American students' knowledge of civics and U.S. History.

23ABC According to the 2022 National Assessment of Education Progress, student test scores in U.S. History and Civics have declined in recent years.

"Attempting to bring some life into the idea of some of the kind of workings of the Supreme Court, of the President, of the branches of government, that can give students the level of engagement that we are hoping is going to bring those numbers up," said Hernandez.

Hernandez says there seems to be a lack of expectations when it comes to Arvin students being engaged with government-based programs. That's why he's hoping that joining with the NCC can change those expectations.

"Giving them an opportunity to see that a lot of the confusion and frustration that people have in not in just local government, but also in national and state government," said Hernandez

Hernandez says he wants his students to take advantage of the courses he teaches to prepare them for college as well.

"Not just look at history classes as a graduation requirement, but incentivising students with college credits for challenging themselves with college-level American History and civics courses as well," said Hernandez.

Hernandez says he was inspired by his own high school teachers, and he hopes to inspire his students in the same way.