Two people killed in I-5 crash near Outlets of Tejon identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The two people who died in a crash on I-5 near the Outlets of Tejon have been identified.

The crash happened at Laval Road and the I-5 just after 2:45 a.m. on Apr. 9. When fire crews arrived at the scene of the accident, firefighters found all six passengers had been ejected from the vehicle.

Four passengers had life-threatening injuries and were transported to a hospital by both air ambulance and ground ambulance. Two people died as a result of the accident.

According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, 19-year-old Tania Ajanae Oliver and 21-year-old Isaiah Dieago Zamarripa died at the scene from their injuries.

The second person who died has still not been identified.

The cause of the crash is still unknown.