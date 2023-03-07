Teens arrested for auto theft in Bakersfield; police suspect TikTok trend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On March 5, Bakersfield Police report that three teenage boys ages 14 and 15 were caught breaking into a Kia vehicle in the 5000 block of Hunter Street. They then left the area in another stolen car, a Hyundai.

BPD reports the boys were arrested for conspiracy, auto theft, and attempted vehicle burglary, among other charges, without incident a few hours later when officers found them in the Hyundai near the area of Rosedale Highway and Verdugo Lane.

According to Bakersfield Police, these thefts follow the same pattern as other auto thefts prompted by a recent social media challenge popular on the platform TikTok.

Teenagers on the site are encouraging one another to target Kia and Hyundai vehicles that use a mechanical key for the doors and ignition instead of a keyfob and push to start. Allegedly, Kias and Hyundais with manual ignition switches can be hot wired with a USB cord.

According to a press release by BPD, both Hyundai and Kia have updated their software to address this vulnerability. Owners of the vehicles in question, Kia vehicles produced between 2011 and 2021, and Hyundai vehicles produced between 2015 and 2021, can call the manufacturer about obtaining the free software update.

Hyundai: 800-633-5151

Kia: 800-333-4542

The Bakersfield Police also recommend drivers make use of aftermarket security equipment that doesn't rely on the car's internal systems, like a steering wheel locking bar like The Club.

The Bakersfield Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this or similar incidents to call them at 327-7111.