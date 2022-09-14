Tehachapi blood drive has record-breaking month

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — Tehachapi blood donors are breaking some records this month in Kern County.

The city said they saw the strongest turnout in three years on Wednesday, September 7th, with 84 successful donations. That includes ten first-time donors. 84 donations can help up to 234 people in need of blood.

The City of Tehachapi claims to have helped as many as 3,450 people in Kern County since 2019. They're hoping these types of numbers continue when the next Tehachapi blood drive happens on November 2nd.

For more information on donating, visit HCBB.com.