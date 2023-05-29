Tehachapi honors those who sacrificed for freedom

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — Hundreds gathered at Phillip Marx Central Park in Tehachapi for the city's Memorial Day Parade and ceremony to honor those who have died serving our country. Veterans who were in attendance say it's an honor to be remembered and appreciated for the sacrifices they have made while serving in the military.

U.S. Army Veteran and local ride captain for the Patriot Ride Guarders Jim Jacobs lost his cousin in the Vietnam War and says events like the Tehachapi ceremony mean a lot to him.

"It's a great honor for me. I'm standing before you as a veteran and a family member of a fallen veteran, and it just warms my heart to see the community show up like it does to honor our veterans," said Jacobs.

Jacobs says he knows there are other people who have lost loved ones, and they should not be forgotten either.

"Even though a fallen still has family, we represent the families also, and t's' meaningful to them to have us stand here before them and present our military honors," said Jacobs.

In attendance at the event along with Jacobs were many other veterans, including Steve Swindle, U.S. Army Veteran and the public affairs officer for American Legion Post 221 in Tehachapi, who says we can't forget why we observe Memorial Day.

"Freedom isn't free. It requires constant vigilance, and everyone needs to be reminded of the ultimate sacrifice made by some," said Swindle.

Swindle says he decided to join the Army to help serve his country when he was 22 years old.

"Military service in my family is a long tradition, and we go way, way back, and I wanted to honor that tradition and also do my part to help out and defend my country," said Swindle.

Jacobs says he was happy to not only see the community come out, but also his fellow veterans.

"There's just something about veterans, and there's no tighter group, you know? We stood then, we stood now, and now we are standing for those that stood for us," said Jacobs.