Tehachapi identifies problems with the California high-speed rail project

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — Tehachapi is the latest city in Kern County to say that the high-speed rail project is having a negative impact on their community.

According to Tehachapi, multiple potential problems that would result from the railway have been found and submitted in writing. City officials say that the high-speed rail project has failed to address those issues and during the public comment period last year said that it would cost too much to fix.

In a statement, the city of Tehachapi said: " Despite eight years of working together with the HSR, the authority has failed to address the critical issues directed to them one year ago during the public review period. HSR told city officials that they could not afford to address the multiple problems that will negatively impact Tehachapi neighborhoods. The issues include severe noise impact to the Arabian Estate sand Ashe Village neighborhood just north of Highway 58, the originally proposed sound wall has since been removed by HSR. This lack of mitigation puts the neighborhood at an increased risk for blight and declined property value, similar to the issues being faced in Wasco."

Tehachapi Mayor Philip Smith and City Manager Greg Garrett will further discuss the issues the city is having with the project at a press conference on Monday.