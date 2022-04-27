Tehachapi Mountain Quilters send quilts to Ukrainian refugees in Germany

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — For the last two months, the war in Ukraine has caused so many families to leave their homes without many of their items. That’s why one group in Tehachapi is doing what they can to help.

Each hand-made block is unique to one another which then creates a beautiful quilt that displays different blue and yellow designs to honor the colors of Ukraine.

“It just brings tears to our eyes because we know that they have left with just maybe the clothes on their back and the children have just been able to take out one toy and only one suitcase, so they’ve left everything behind,” said Cheryl Johnson, Tehachapi Mountain Quilters.

That thought caused Cheryl Johnson and the rest of the Tehachapi Mountain Quilters to get to work one stitch at a time.

As a result, 114 quilts were created and sent to the people in Ukraine in early April.

However, Johnson said their efforts didn’t stop there.

“Our project today is we’re making blocks and we’re going to be mailing these blocks to another quilter in Germany. She has a whole army of volunteers who piece the blocks together, quilt them, bind them, and they directly are handed over to Ukrainian children that have immigrated to Germany.”

Del Troy has been quilting since she was a teenager and she’s a founding member of the organization. She said their collaborative efforts bring so much joy to their team knowing that they are making a difference in someone’s life.

“I just feel that our members have been so happy that they have given their time, their talent, and their generosity to make these. I’m glad that we are able to have helped, to be able to send them to the people in Ukraine.”

Johnson said although they are far in distance, they care deeply about what is happening to the Ukrainian families.

This year they are celebrating 25 years of donating to local charities, hospitals, and anyone that needs comfort while enduring a hard time.

“It started out as just a few hearty quilters who believed in quilting. It’s an art form that goes back for hundreds of years. A group of women got together here in Tehachapi, and it evolved into a quilt guild.”

Johnson adds that community members can get involved with their quilt-making efforts by donating to the Tehachapi Mountain Quilters.