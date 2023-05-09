Tehachapi Police Department asks for help identifying man suspected of theft

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — The Tehachapi Police Department is asking the public for help identifying and finding a man suspected of theft.

According to the TPD, the man stole a bank bag with money in it after someone accidentally left it on a table at Midori Sushi around 1:30 p.m. on Fri, May 5.

The man was seen wearing a neon green shirt with a construction vest of the same color over it, as well as a black beanie, black mask, and black pants. He was seen fleeing the scene in a late-model white sedan.

According to the TPD, the man "conducted some form of banking" at Bank of the West on Tucker Road before stealing the bag. He is believed to live in the area.

Anyone with information on the man's identity and whereabouts is asked to call Detective Adams at (661) 822-2222, extension 207. They can also email Madams@TehachapiPD.com.

