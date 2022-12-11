Tehachapi Powerlifter Breaking Barriers

From a garage in Tehachapi to ESPN. A kid wearing a Tehachapi shirt and breaking the school record for bench press made it on air back in 2020. Now Garret Alcaraz has taken his powerlifting career to the next level.

“He will be lifting again at Naspower in Bakersfield on January seventh," says Garret's father Manuel Alcaraz. "And that’s where he will qualify for the squat, the deadlift, and the bench."

Through every squat and deadlift Garret 's father, Manuel Alcaraz, says his son has been creating a league of his own.

“This year he will be the first special needs in the best way I mean that special needs to compete in all three of those events," said Manuel.

Pride is an understatement, not just for him but the entire community.

“When we see that video again and again the things that happened from that are just super great, people have a great heart, and when people see him lifting they really believe they can if they want to they can do it too," said Manuel.

As far as setting goals Garret has one record in mind to break.

“I expect him to hold the world’s record for um special olympics, we know what that number is it’s by a 34 year old gentleman out of Switzerland, and we have that number as a target so that he can take that record too," said Manuel.

While laser focused on breaking records, his dad says there is one he already holds.

“The only other record that I know for sure he holds is he is the best son out of my six," said Manuel.

If you are wondering how Garret feels about his upcoming competition let’s just say he is confident.

“I feel like really good right now and I'm proud of myself and my family," says Garret Alcaraz.