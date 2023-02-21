Tehachapi restaurant announces Super Bowl Dinner charity auction winner

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — For 11 years running, Red House BBQ in Tehachapi has auctioned off a dinner party package during the Super Bowl, donating the money raised in that auction to a local nonprofit of the winner's choosing. This year, the winner of Red House's Super Bowl Dinner Auction chose to donate the $500 prize to Tehachapi Little League.

"My dad played baseball, and, you know, sleeping on couches for club ball," explained auction winner Amber Mitchell. Her son, 7-year-old Calvin, has been practicing with his dad, and after playing for Tehachapi Parks and Recreation, he is ready to begin his first year of Little League.

Living in a town like Tehachapi, Mitchell knows just how important it is to give back.

"We are a small town, and we don't have huge places that fund what we do for our kids, so when small businesses step up, it makes a huge impact. It gets new jerseys for the kids, shoes sometimes," said Mitchell. "It makes a huge impact."

When Mitchell heard about the Red House BBQ auction, she and her husband wanted to participate. They ended up being the highest bidders at $500 for the dinner meal, and they already had the idea to give the money to Little League.

"We knew immediately that we wanted it to go to Little League, because anything we can give back to our kids," said Mitchell. "They are our next generation."

This year, the $500 award is going to Little League, but according to Red House BBQ owner Mano Lujan, the auction has been benefiting several Tehachapi organizations over the years.

"Marley's Mutts was given money. Cheers for Charity, Have a Heart Human Society," said Lujan.

Lujan and his wife, co-owner Mei Mei, say Super Bowl Sundays can get pretty hectic with the surge in orders, and that's what fueled the idea 11 years ago to start the Super Bowl Dinner Auction as a way to help give back to the community.

"We had to set some rules, and one of them was it had to go to a nonprofit, and it had to be based in Tehachapi. We didn't want our money to go outside of town or go to some big national thing," said Lujan. "We wanted it to be based here in town."

The first year holding the auction, they raised about $1,500. Since that first year, they've consistently raised between $400 and $1,000 every year, with bids usually starting in the single digits.

"And I challenge other businesses out there to do the same thing, especially if you have a barbecue place," said Lujan. "We are so busy during Super Bowl with all these packages, it is not going to hurt to throw out something for your community."

As a father in addition to a business owner, Lujan says knowing he and his wife can help other youth in the community continue to take part in healthy activities makes it even better.

Prospective Little Leaguer Calvin Mitchell, who says he likes pitching most, is excited to play baseball, and also says he would like to play soccer, too. Everyone is excited to see this charity effort pay off, all saying they hope that even more people and restaurants join in next year.