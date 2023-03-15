Tehachapi woman dead following crash, did not wear seatbelt

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — A Tehachapi woman died following a crash on Highway 58 near Bealville on Tues, March 14.

According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the 20-year-old woman was driving a 2013 Infiniti westbound when she lost control of the car for unknown reasons shortly before 3:35 p.m. on Highway 58 east of Bena Road. The woman was ejected from the car, resulting in her death.

An investigation revealed that the woman had struck the center divider wall, which caused her car to overturn. Her car landed on its wheels in the right shoulder and second lane of the highway. According to the CHP, the woman was not wearing a seatbelt.

This is an ongoing investigation. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.