FRESNO, Calif. (KERO) — A new development in the defamation lawsuit involving the Archdiocese of Fresno and former monsignor, Craig Harrison. A tentative ruling was made in favor of the diocese.

In the suit, Harrison alleges he was defamed on a public radio show.

The judge says the comments made were not defamation but a matter of opinion.

Harrison's attorney Craig Edmonston told 23ABC that the "ruling was an error" and "clearly wrong" and that they will appeal.