Pope Francis officially excuses Craig Harrison of his duties as a Catholic priest

FRESNO, Calif. — The pope has officially excused Craig Harrison from his duties as a Catholic priest.

This comes from an internal memo from Bishop Joseph Brennan to the Catholic Diocese of Fresno saying that the move comes after a request from Harrison earlier this year.

Pope Francis granted that request in March, and the Diocese was notified last month.

Harrison remains in an ongoing legal battle with the Diocese of Fresno after he claims he was defamed on a public radio show.

That defamation suit came after several allegations of sexual abuse directed at Harrison.