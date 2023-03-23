Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

The 6th Annual Bakersfield Marathon is happening Sunday, March 26

Bakersfield drivers might find some roads closed on Sunday, March 26 as the Bakersfield Marathon returns. This year, more than 2,000 runners from the U.S. and Canada are registered to run.
Bakersfield Marathon course routes, street closure and more to be discussed
Copyright Getty Images
Spencer Platt
(FILE) Runners make their way through a Brooklyn neighborhood during the New York City Marathon November 6, 2005 in New York City.
Bakersfield Marathon course routes, street closure and more to be discussed
Posted at 4:01 PM, Mar 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-23 19:12:43-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The 6th annual Bakersfield Marathon is happening Sunday, March 26, 2023. The marathon's route takes runners through the streets of Bakersfield, and for their safety, those streets will be closed to vehicle traffic.

Bako Marathon 2023 road closures map

The marathon map is broken up into zones, and marathon organizers have been able to estimate approximately when the runners will reach any given zone, as well as how long it'll take the runners to get through the zone.

Even though the streets in each zone will be closed to vehicles during the specified times, there will be Bakersfield Police officers, as well as course monitors, to help residents in those areas safely use the streets to come and go as they need.

For more information about the Bakersfield Marathon, the road closures, or if you'd like to host a neighborhood cheering section or volunteer to help with the marathon in other ways, visit the Bakersfield Marathon website or call Active Bakersfield at 249-6450.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
With Host Ryan Nelson

With Host Ryan Nelson