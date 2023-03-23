BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The 6th annual Bakersfield Marathon is happening Sunday, March 26, 2023. The marathon's route takes runners through the streets of Bakersfield, and for their safety, those streets will be closed to vehicle traffic.

The marathon map is broken up into zones, and marathon organizers have been able to estimate approximately when the runners will reach any given zone, as well as how long it'll take the runners to get through the zone.

Even though the streets in each zone will be closed to vehicles during the specified times, there will be Bakersfield Police officers, as well as course monitors, to help residents in those areas safely use the streets to come and go as they need.

For more information about the Bakersfield Marathon, the road closures, or if you'd like to host a neighborhood cheering section or volunteer to help with the marathon in other ways, visit the Bakersfield Marathon website or call Active Bakersfield at 249-6450.