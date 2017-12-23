The Bakersfield Police Department releases gang violence statistics report

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department released the Special Enforcement Unit's monthly gang violence statistics report for the month of November.

The report shows that in 2015 there were seven gang-related homicides. In 2016 that number went up to 11. As of November 2017, the number of homicides dropped to 10.

The homicide statistics includes all gang-related homicides, which include and are not limited to shootings and stabbings.

Sent out by Police Chief Lyle Martin, the report comes days after the department targeted the West Side Crips in a law enforcement raid where more than 30 accused gang-affiliated suspects were taken into custody.

According to BPD, one of the people arrested was "a person of interest" in the in Kason Guyton case.